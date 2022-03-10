How to pause in Elden Ring

Image : FROMSoftware

If you’re playing Elden Ring You have probably already noticed one thing: when you open the map or the inventory, the game world is still active around you. Which can be a bit of a problem in the Midlands. Fortunately, there is a solution, and it requires no mods.

It turns out that the way to pause is to enter the game inventory and select the help option by pressing the central touch button on the Dualshock (on PlayStation). In the menu that opens, select explain menus. By doing so we will notice how the music is maintained, but the effects of the world are attenuated. In fact, I’ve personally tested it in the middle of a fight and it works. The combat music continues to play but the combat itself stops. We owe the trick to Iron Pineapple, a popular YouTuber specializing in Souls-type games.

Needless to say, it’s a pretty bad option because it requires several clicks, which can be really difficult during a fight, especially if it’s a boss. Lack of pause button on Elden Ring has drawn quite a bit of criticism. It is true that we can travel to a circle of grace and make er pause there, but that option is not always desirable. If for whatever reason we have to leave the game in a hurry to answer a call or something like that, we risk that a wandering monster passes by and make mincemeat Now at least it won’t happen.

The lack of a pause option in Elden Ring is a bit weird. It doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the difficulty, because in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twicethe previous From Software game, you could pause perfectly and in Bloodborne you just had to open a menu. Perhaps Miyazaki felt that he was spoiling the experience. open world in constant change. Miyazaki’s ways are inscrutable.