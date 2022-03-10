how to participate in the PlayStation Cup (March 2022)

All of us who play Fortnite on PlayStation platforms (PS4 or PS5) we will be able to participate in a new Competitive Cup in March 2022. We are going to tell you what it consists of, how to participate and what the rewards are.

How to participate in the PlayStation Cup Fortnite

This tournament of Fortnite is a two-round duets competition. Round 1 is an open competition where we will have three hours to play a maximum of 10 games where we must try to win as many points as we can. Only the top 100 players from each region will advance to Round 2.

Round 2 consists of a total of 6 games. The top players in Round 2 will win a prize in each region. Below you will find the breakdown of the prizes.

These are the dates of each round:

March 11: PlayStation Cup Round 1 Fortnite [todas las regiones]

March 12: PlayStation Cup Round 2 Fortnite [todas las regiones]

The time may vary depending on the region, so we recommend that you keep an eye on the ‘Compete’ tab in the main menu of Fortnite the day of the event.

Earning Cup Points

This is the point system for Round 1:

Royal victory: 25 points

2nd: 22 points

3rd: 20 points

4th: 18 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 16 points

7th: 15 points

8th: 14 points

9th: 13 points

10th: 12 points

11th: 11 points

12th: 10 points

13th: 9 points

14th: 8 points

15th: 7 points

16th: 6 points

17th: 5 points

18th-19th: 4 points

20th to 21st: 3 points

22nd-23rd: 2 points

24th to 25th: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point

This is the Round 2 point system:

Royal victory: 32 points

2nd: 28 points

3rd: 26 points

4th: 24 points

5th: 23 points

6th: 22 points

7th: 21 points

8th: 20 points

9th: 19 points

10th: 18 points

11th: 17 points

12th: 16 points

13th: 15 points

14th: 14 points

15th: 13 points

16th: 12 points

17th: 11 points

18th: 10 points

19th: 9 points

20th: 8 points

21st: 7 points

22nd: 6 points

23rd: 5 points

24th: 4 points

25th: 3 points

26th to 30th: 2 points

31st to 35th: 1 point

Each elimination: 3 points

What are the rewards?

According to the position we get in the PlayStation Cup of Fortnite we can win the following prizes in dollars (region: Brazil and Latin America).

1st $1500

2nd $1300

3rd $1200

4th $1100

5th $1000

6th $900

7th $800

8th $700

9th $600

10th $500

11th to 25th $400

Also, all players who achieve at least eight points we will receive the Neoverse Gesture.

Other requirements to participate

Players must have enabled the two factor authentication and have a level 50 Epic account to participate. We can know our account level in the Career tab of the game. We also recommend reading the Fortnite PlayStation Cup Rules.

Remember that there is still time to claim international women’s day free items in the in-game store.

Source: EpicGames