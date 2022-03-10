how to participate in the PlayStation Cup (March 2022)
All of us who play Fortnite on PlayStation platforms (PS4 or PS5) we will be able to participate in a new Competitive Cup in March 2022. We are going to tell you what it consists of, how to participate and what the rewards are.
How to participate in the PlayStation Cup Fortnite
This tournament of Fortnite is a two-round duets competition. Round 1 is an open competition where we will have three hours to play a maximum of 10 games where we must try to win as many points as we can. Only the top 100 players from each region will advance to Round 2.
Round 2 consists of a total of 6 games. The top players in Round 2 will win a prize in each region. Below you will find the breakdown of the prizes.
These are the dates of each round:
- March 11: PlayStation Cup Round 1 Fortnite [todas las regiones]
- March 12: PlayStation Cup Round 2 Fortnite [todas las regiones]
The time may vary depending on the region, so we recommend that you keep an eye on the ‘Compete’ tab in the main menu of Fortnite the day of the event.
Earning Cup Points
This is the point system for Round 1:
Royal victory: 25 points
2nd: 22 points
3rd: 20 points
4th: 18 points
5th: 17 points
6th: 16 points
7th: 15 points
8th: 14 points
9th: 13 points
10th: 12 points
11th: 11 points
12th: 10 points
13th: 9 points
14th: 8 points
15th: 7 points
16th: 6 points
17th: 5 points
18th-19th: 4 points
20th to 21st: 3 points
22nd-23rd: 2 points
24th to 25th: 1 point
Each elimination: 1 point
This is the Round 2 point system:
Royal victory: 32 points
2nd: 28 points
3rd: 26 points
4th: 24 points
5th: 23 points
6th: 22 points
7th: 21 points
8th: 20 points
9th: 19 points
10th: 18 points
11th: 17 points
12th: 16 points
13th: 15 points
14th: 14 points
15th: 13 points
16th: 12 points
17th: 11 points
18th: 10 points
19th: 9 points
20th: 8 points
21st: 7 points
22nd: 6 points
23rd: 5 points
24th: 4 points
25th: 3 points
26th to 30th: 2 points
31st to 35th: 1 point
Each elimination: 3 points
What are the rewards?
According to the position we get in the PlayStation Cup of Fortnite we can win the following prizes in dollars (region: Brazil and Latin America).
1st $1500
2nd $1300
3rd $1200
4th $1100
5th $1000
6th $900
7th $800
8th $700
9th $600
10th $500
11th to 25th $400
Also, all players who achieve at least eight points we will receive the Neoverse Gesture.
Other requirements to participate
Players must have enabled the two factor authentication and have a level 50 Epic account to participate. We can know our account level in the Career tab of the game. We also recommend reading the Fortnite PlayStation Cup Rules.
Remember that there is still time to claim international women’s day free items in the in-game store.
Source: EpicGames