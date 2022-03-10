Fortnite FNCS Skin – The new Fortnite FNCS Skin has been released in the in-game item shop. It is a reactive skin and therefore gamers are more excited about the same. It comes as a single set and has no other attachments. It’s a unique outfit and was leaked before its actual release on the store.

It has been released today and is currently available in the store right now. The article details everything about the new Fortnite FNCS Skin found in the Fortnite Item Shop.

How to get the new Fortnite FNCS skin for free in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite FNCS Skin

Fortnite Champion Series is a set of Battle Royale cosmetics. Includes: The skin can be obtained with V-Bucks from the Item Shop in the normal way. These cosmetics are outfits that you could earn by competing/placing in tournaments.

The outfits (with the exception of Indigo Kuno and Tart Tycoon) ended up in the Item Shop shortly after their tournament. The outfit is a black and white hoodie that features the FNCS’s blue and yellow color scheme.

Players can also get the skin for free. The best players from various regions of the world will compete in the finals and have the opportunity to win prizes of millions of dollars and free skins as a reward.

The Grand Finals will be divided into two sessions, on March 5 and 6, with a limit of three hours and six matches in each session. Scoring is based on placement and eliminations, but there’s a new “match points variable” that serves as a kind of mercy rule. If a team earns 500 total points and three Victory Royales before the 12 matches, the Finals will end and that duo will be declared champions.

It comes in a hood up and down variant that costs 800 V-Bucks and comes with the “Victory Strikes” loading screen. Players can also purchase the “Winner’s Mark” Back Bling and “Infinite Hype” menu music for 200 each.

The top performing teams from each region have been awarded the FNCS 3:1 Champion Outfit and the Winner’s Mark Back Bling. Epic Games has clarified that the cosmetics will be shipped to players within a week.

