How to get at home the bleached eyebrows that Zara wants to make fashionable

Last year several celebrities set the networks on fire with a beauty technique that generated controversy. Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Maisie Williams were some of the celebrities who dared with the bleached eyebrowsthe bleached brows that were all the rage in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

While the businesswoman and the singer of fireworks opted for this technique of dyeing their eyebrows in a very light tone for specific moments, the actress who gave life to Arya Stark in Game of Thrones She still wears her black eyebrows dyed platinum blonde today, a new style with which she even appeared at the Met gala last September.

Maisie Williams with her eyebrows dyed blonde Instagram @maisie_williams

According to data from Pinterest, searches for bleached eyebrows they shot up 160%. Users directly searched for how to whiten their eyebrows to join this emerging trend that even had its presence in the last Versace show during Paris Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid with her eyebrows dyed for the Versace show Instagram @versace

Donatella Versace directly painted the eyebrows of models such as Bella and Gigi Hadid, who appeared on the catwalk with a look of striking beauty, with their eyebrows practically erased that transformed their face.

Gigi Hadid at the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week ALESSANDRO GAROFALO / Reuters

A trend that has now reached Zara, thus confirming that this 2022 dyed eyebrows are worn again. The Inditex brand has opted to erase the eyebrows of its models with a groundbreaking blonde tone that is lost with the skin tone. In several images of the spring collection, you can see the girls with this extreme technique that can be done at home with a special dye.

Zara model with tinted eyebrows Zara

Girls with light eyebrow hair can try chamomile to progressively whiten their hair. But for a more immediate result, especially in those girls with dark eyebrows, it is best to resort to a dye. The bad thing about this product is the rapid growth of the eyebrows, so the color must be touched up practically every week.

Eye shadows and pencils are the best option if you do not want to resort to a special tint.

Another option -the most recommended- is makeup, with an eye shadow or an eyebrow pencil in a lighter tone than the hair. Once the eyebrows are combed with these products, it is recommended to use a fixative so that the color lasts and the eyebrow hairs stay in place.

Zara model with painted eyebrows Zara

