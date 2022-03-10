This is the solution to the challenges of week 14, among which are decorating Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans, hiding in a container in certain locations, reaching a specific speed with a vehicle and many more.

We already have available challenges of week 14 of Fortnite chapter 3some challenges that are going to invite us to go through large parts of the map to overcome challenges and get a good compendium of experience points.

In this week 14 of Fortnite challenges we must hide in containers, register chests in certain places, decorate various locations with flamingo garden decorations or even survive on top of wind turbines, among others.

To make it easier for you, we help you to complete all the challenges of week 14 of Fortnite chapter 3some challenges that, thanks to our guide, you can overcome in less than two hours.

How to complete all the challenges of week 14 of Fortnite Chapter 3

This is the solution of the challenges of week 14:

Reach a speed of 65 with a vehicle in Chonker Circuit or Towering Bridge

We must go to any of these locations, take a vehicle and reach the speed of 65 with the vehicle, something quite easy using the turbo if possible or going flat out on a straight.

The chonker circuit is a named location that you have located to the south of the map while the imposing bridge is located specifically to the south of Tortuous Tunnels.

Deal damage to opponents in the Speakeasy or the Sanctuary (75)

They are named locations, easily seen on the map, so go through one of these areas, preferably in a team fight, and do 75 damage to overcome the challenge.

Dance on top of a Klombo

These particular giant animals appear randomly on the map, although they tend to be seen a little more in the southern desert area, and you must climb on them and perform any dance emote to overcome the challenge.

Hide in a container from Tilted Flats and The Daily Bugle

These are named locations, easily visible on the map, and you must hide in a container in each of these two places.

There are more than seven containers in each of these locations so it won’t be difficult to find any of them.

Search an OI or The Seven chest

We have to search an IO or The Seven chest, and we have an area on the map where you have both locations.

Decorate Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans with flamingo garden decorations (5)

We must decorate Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans with flamingo garden decorations, in total with five. They are flamingo decorations that appear in these locations and we simply have to interact with five to overcome the challenge.

First a map with the situations of both places:

Magnificent Mansion Flamingos

Magnificent Mansion is located in the northern part of the map, just west of the Fishing Village.

At the entrance to the garden, where there are several arches of bushes, we find two flamingos.

Inside the labyrinth garden, there is another flamingo.

From the previous one, go to the fountain that lies in front of the huge mansion. In the fountain you will find two more flamingos with whom you can interact.

From the previous one, head west, almost leaving Magnificent Mansion, because at the entrance to this area you will find another flamingo.

Flamingos in Colorful Caravans

This location is north of Tilted Flats, practically bordering the huge lake to the west.

You will find several flamingos where you have a white caravan, a purple caravan and a bonfire, just east of this same area.

From the previous one, you must climb to the top of the small hill and at the top where we see an orange caravan, we find another flamingo.

From the previous one, retrace your steps, and in the background you should see another set of caravans that seem to be in a small camp, and where we find another flamingo next to the public bathroom.

From the previous one, go down the hill a bit, and where the reboot van is, or where you find several chairs around a bonfire, you find another flamingo.

Survive on top of the Los Molinos wind turbines for 30 seconds.

You must go to the location of Los Molinos, which is the southernmost island on the map where we find a lot of windmills with zip lines, and you must survive on top of them for 30 seconds.

As you can see, although some challenges may take us a little longer, if you go directly to solve them with the data that we have given you in the guide, they will not take you more than five minutes each.

If you want more guides Fortnite Chapter 3we leave you with a list with all skins and objects What are you going to be able to get in this new season and how is the new map. We also explain how to get the crown of victory and what it is for and the solution to the challenge jump through rings of fire with a vehicle.

Plus, we tell you where the Daily Bugle is on the map, where and how to find Spider-Man’s web shooters, and where the gadget is. Take a look at the guide where we tell you what all the gifts of Winterfest 2021 contain.

Remember to also check the solution of the weekly challenges of week 2, week 4, week 5, week 6, week 7, week 8, week 9, week 10, week 11, week 12 and week 13.