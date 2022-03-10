how his famous duct tape suit was made

Kim Kardashian is finally officially single.

Kim Kardashian has us more than used to her daring ‘looks’, but this time she has passed the game with one of the most complicated we’ve seen in a long time. Yes, one of those that you see and think: “but how did he get in there?” like when she wore that tiny outfit to Milan Fashion Week or that other time she surprised us with the tightest dress in the world (and we’re not exaggerating). The last thing he has worn is even more incredible, since it is a youslit made with duct tape. Yes, just as you read it.

The businesswoman always finds a way to surprise us. On this occasion, she wowed everyone at the Balenciaga show that was held during Paris Fashion Week. Kardashian is never lacking in the ‘front row’ and, obviously, she does not disappoint with her outfits either. Her costume made of her with yellow packing tape became one of the most talked about of the day, which was to be expected.

If you were also wondering what the process was like for Kim to get into said suit, here it is. The businesswoman has shared the video of the ‘making of’ of this curious outfit, and you need to see it.

Were needed at least four people (with a lot of patience, everything is said) to achieve the ‘look’ of Kim. We have many, many questions about this curious look, but what we really need to know is how she managed to go to the bathroom. On this issue, we are clear that Kim Kardashian is willing to do anything, and she made it very clear after attending the 2019 MET gala.

“If I have to pee, it’s a problem. Honestly, if it’s an emergency, I think I pee in my pants and then ask my sister to wipe my leg. I’m not even kidding. She can wipe my leg,” he said. the businesswoman Whoops, we really didn’t see this coming.

In short, what is clear is that Kim will never stop surprising us. We are already looking forward to seeing what else she has in store for the upcoming shows.

