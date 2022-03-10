Hero Tito dies, boxer who suffered a terrible KO

Indonesian boxer Hero Tito died at the age of 35 after suffering a terrible KO on February 27.

The Indonesian boxer Hero Tito has died at the age of 35 after suffering a defeat by a terrible KO last February 27 against James Mokoginta.

Hero Tito, whose birth name was Heru Purwanto, died days after receiving a brutal uppercut in the seventh round by his opponent James Mokoginta, who immediately sent him to the canvas and the fight was stopped.

Although Hero Tito seemed conscious upon impact, he later he passed out and had to be carried out of the ring on a stretcher.

The boxer was taken to hospital, where he went into a coma and never regained consciousness; Due to the injuries sustained and after several days hospitalized, he died.

The fight between Hero Tito and James Mokoginta went to 10 rounds at lightweight (61.2 kg) to compete for the vacant Indonesian Boxing Association (ATI) national title; the fight was a rematch of their 2015 fight, which Tito had won by decision.

Tito is survived by his wife and two daughters, 13 and 5 years old; The fighter turned professional in 2004 and has moved professionally throughout the Eastern Hemisphere.

Among the names he fought with is Ik Yang, against whom he lost by decision on the same fight card. Manny Pacquiao-Brandon Rios, in Macau.