He was champion with Barcelona and AC Milan and now he will act with Sylvester Stallone in a series

He has been in several European teams and has had several scandals. Now, he will bring his life to television where he will debut as an actor in a series where he will act with Sylvester Stallone.

The soccer took him to destinations all over Europe. He knew how to be a champion with Barcelona and AC Milan, two of the greats in which he was able to play until certain controversies and scandals took him away from the foreground. Now, while he is playing in the Bundesligawill take his life to a television series where he will act neither more nor less than with Sylvester Stallone.

Kevin-Prince Boateng He had a career that took him to various teams such as Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke-04, the palms and Fiorentina, Among many. Now, he is in the club that saw him born as a professional footballer, HerthaBerlin, a club with which he has a contract until June. Now, at 34 years old, he will debut as an actor.

As revealed in an interview for Il Corriere della SeraBoateng will get into a project where he will debut as an actor in a television series about his life and will have Sylvester Stallone by his side. “It’s a TV series inspired by my life, but not about football“, said. We will know the deepest, personal and family aspects of this controversial player.

“I grew up without a father. We were many brothers and I left each when I was fifteen. i had nothing“, Said the German-Ghanaian, who would be approaching the end of his career to get into other kinds of projects. For now, this series will tell us more about him.

And the attraction will be the participation of Sylvester Stallone, the renowned American actor of Italian origin, who is a friend of Boateng. “Let’s think about Stallone’s narrative voice. He and I in a small part. We want to show the pain and the wounds that are needed to achieve it“He revealed when telling about the participation of the Hollywood star.