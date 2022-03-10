He had the best teacher. Taína Gravier, Valeria Mazza’s daughter, made an impact with her look at Milan Fashion Week
consented by their parents, Taina Gravier started March in the front row of fashion in Milan with his mother and best teacher, valeria mazza. About to turn 14 – she will celebrate it on April 22nd – the youngest of the Gravier family is preparing to make her own path in the world of the arts. “She likes to sing, dance, act, does musical comedy… she loves fashion, but if you ask her, she says she’s going to be a singer,” Valeria says about her heiress. In the front row of the Giorgio Armani show, they met the actress Anne Hathaway, who -as revealed by dad alexander gravier– highly praised Taína’s look, pants, crop top and hexagonal glasses. After a dream fashion break, Taína resumed her secondary studies at Northlands School, which she had started remotely.