HE DID NOT HIDE IT: Xavi chose his favorite between PSG and Real Madrid

Unfortunately for the culé cause, FC Barcelona was left out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage. Xavi would like to be preparing for the round of 16 of the European Cup, but the current status of the Catalan club is different (UEFA Europa League). And although he would love to be there, this time he will have to enjoy the KO rounds of the UCL as a fan.

Questioned about whether he will tune in to the decisive duel between Real Madrid and PSG, Teacher He revealed that he will be watching the game. This Wednesday, she will not go out to dinner. As a good follower of the most beautiful sport in the world, she will watch the match from home.

Which team will you support? Well, it’s not that he has a special sympathy for Paris Saint-Germain, but Lionel Messi and Neymar, who are his friends, are playing there. For that small great detail, his wish is that Mauricio Pochettino’s cast advance to the next round.

XAVI WILL SUPPORT PSG FOR MESSI AND NEYMAR

“Today is a big match, for Leo, for Paris and for Madrid. And yes, I will see it. I’ll be home and see it. I’m not going to cheat on you, I’m not going to dinner. I will see it, and I will enjoy the game. The pity is not being in the Champions League, I have to be honest. But I will watch the game, it’s a great game, because everyone who can and likes football will watch it. And may the best win, no more. I wish the best for Messi and Ney, who are friends. So, may the best man win, but if Messi and Neymar can win, all the better”.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi is the player who has scored the most goals (15) against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. Almost nothing.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi has recorded 26 goals and 14 assists in 46 games played against Real Madrid. The footballer who has suffered the most against the white giant in all of history.