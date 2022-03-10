GTA 6 would be set in different parts of the world and could last 500 hours, according to an analyst

Image : GTA London Petition Group

Although Rockstar Games does not confirmed the existence of a new Grand Theft Auto Until a few days ago, I’ve probably been working on the game for years. According to analyst Michael Pachter, director of research at financial firm Wedbush Securities, GTA VI has been in development since 2014.

Pachter said in a youtube video that GTA VI would have multiple locations, based on all previous games in the series. According to their sources, the new title will be gigantic and could last up to 500 hours.

“GTA VI has been in development since 2014. They may not have been writing code since then because they were still deciding the story,” Pachter said, “but in 2015 they were already writing code.”

“These guys are working hard to create incredible content,” added the analyst, “but GTA VI is going to take them 10 years or more. The reason is that, as I understand it, it is a mixture of Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City and Europe, probably London. You will be able to go anywhere on those continents, and there will be quests that will take you to all of those places.”

As for the length of the game, it looks like it will be worth the wait. “It will literally be a 400 or 500 hour game,” Pachter said. “That’s what they’re doing now, that’s what they’ve turned GTA VI into. I get it because they say: we’ll charge you $60 and then we’ll give you an online experience and you’ll have to take drugs from London to Los Angeles, you’ll have to go through the port of Miami… They’re going to do some really cool stuff.”

Rockstar already warned that it would be a “significantly” more ambitious project, but something as big as what Pachter predicts would explain why Take-Two don’t expect GTA VI to release before 2024. Other rumors speak of 2025, with a map that changes like the one in Fort night and multiple protagonists.