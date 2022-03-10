Governor of Querétaro turns Cuauhtémoc Blanco over Gallos

Midtime Editorial

Once the current governor of the State of Morelos, Cuauhtemoc Blancoindicated that he will seek to contact the Hot Group owners to try to convince them take the Gallos franchise to play in Zacatepecthe governor of the state of Queretaro stepped out and answered wow.

“Los Gallos are from Querétaro, Querétaro is one of the few states that has a way to support a soccer team, the fans really deserve to have a First team and the governor of Querétaro will do everything possible to have Gallos for a long time, “he said. Mauricio Curi in an interview with ESPN.

The president of the state of Queretaro insisted that your city can perfectly accommodate the team to stay in the First division as has happened so far, beyond the fact that the president of the FMF himself, louis yonsaid it was likely a change of venue for the Gallos after the violent acts of last weekend.

“As we are doing right now, Querétaro intends to have a First Division team. We are in everything possible, because if there is a businessman who wants to buy the equipment, we will do all the arrangements for you to stay here”, he narrowed down.