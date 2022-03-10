go to see the NBA with snow boots

It is known to all that Floyd Mayweather He is a great lover of luxury and eccentricity. That is why the ‘outfit’ that the boxer chose to attend the last match of the Miami Heat against the phoenix suns It was not surprising, but it caught the attention of all those present.

The American wore a ‘total look’ from the French luxury firm for the sports event ‘Balmain’. However, what caught the most attention were his boots specially designed for snow and cold.

Specifically, Mayweather chose the ‘après-ski’ model made of nylon with the monogram of ‘Balmain‘ in ivory and black. The price of the striking boots is 590 euros.

Floyd Mayweather’s chosen boots.

As accessories, the boxer chose to wear a plain black cap and some extravagant jewelry, among which were a spectacular diamond and yellow gold watch with two matching screw-shaped bracelets.

