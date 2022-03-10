Girl kidnapped through Roblox is rescued by the police

A 13-year-old girl was found by police in Kansas, United States after a 33-year-old man took her to that state, after meeting from the well-known children’s video game Roblox. The person responsible has been accused of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape.

According to the Miami Herald, the police of the state of Clayton, Georgia managed to arrest the citizen Howard Graham33 years old, last Tuesday, March 1 after revealing that he convinced the 13-year-old infant to escape from her house, being convinced by the subject through Roblox.

On February 20, investigators ruled the girl ran away from home and the Graham picked her up. During the girl’s stay with the subject, she began to feel uncomfortable and sent a message to her mother through the video game on February 24, sharing the location of a store in the state where she was.

During a press conference, the police captain argued the following:

“We were very lucky to have found this girl and she was alive. I wish people would pay more attention to what their children are doing. Predators continue and will prey on young children.”

Roblox is a cross-platform online video game, known as being a metaverse, or rather, an environment where children can create their own virtual worlds., allowing users to unleash their imagination with the most creative game modes you can find. On average, Roblox has about 190 million monthly users, in which, they are divided between children and adults.

Given the event, William Nevius, Roblox’s senior director of corporate communications and public affairs, announced the company’s concern with this statement:

“We were deeply saddened to hear about this case. There is nothing more important to parents; including the many parents who work on Roblox, who ensure that children are safe when learning and playing, online or offline”

Howard Graham is currently in custody by Kansas authorities., charged with sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape. The FBI continues to search the subject’s belongings for further evidence to determine if he attacked other children.

