Gabriel Caballero and Carevic, Mazatlán’s options for DT – David Medrano

OPTIONS

Andrés Carevic and Gabriel Caballero are so far the most real options to lead Mazatlan. The Sinaloa board has already met with four helmsmen, including Carevic and Caballero. In the case of Andrés, he directed the Alajuelense of Costa Rica for almost two years with good results. Carevic played for Pachuca and Atlante and since he retired he stayed to live in Mexico. He worked in the Expansion League with Mineros de Zacatecas before going to Costa Rica.

Caballero, for his part, has worked in Expansion clubs such as Tapachula and Dorados, as well as Bravos de Juárez and Pachuca in the First Division. This week’s game will be directed by Christian Ramírez on an interim basis and the people of Mazatlán expect next Monday or Tuesday to announce the name of the new coach.

NO CHANCE

If Querétaro is sold before the end of the one-year term granted by the Owners’ Assembly, the new owner will have to comply with the decreed one-year veto and there is no possibility that the sanction will be reduced even if the team changes. of owner. At the owners’ meeting it was made clear that the veto and the obligations that the team has will have to be assumed by the group that acquires Gallos de Querétaro. At the moment there is no request for a change of venue, but it is not ruled out that in the next few days it will be entered in order to open the possibility of negotiations with the interested parties.

POSSIBILITY

Playing the three pending matches of Day 9 on the FIFA Date at the end of the month is a possibility that Liga MX is analyzing, since the calendar is very saturated. Holding the matches between March 25 and 26 is a possibility, although they would have to be played without national teams, or Mexicans, or other nationalities, since it is a FIFA window where the clubs have an obligation to yield to those summoned . The pending duels are: Pumas vs. Mazatlan, Pachuca vs. Tigres and Xolos vs. San Luis.

