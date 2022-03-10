from rapper in debt to compete for the Oscar

Will Smith is one of the most successful American actors in recent years, he has even just been nominated for the third time at the Oscars in the Best Actor category. However, the history of this actor was not always related to his success, he had a time when he lived in debt due to his failures in music.

Smith’s beginnings were not easy in Hollywood during the 80s, since at that time he had the artistic name of The Fresh Prince to form a rapper group with his friend Jeffrey.

His first hits came in the early ’90s for singles like Summertime, which was awarded a Grammy in 1991, but trouble came when he failed to meet his tax responsibilities and ended up with $2.8 million in debt.

“I had to sell everything: my beautiful house, my four cars, and my two motorcycles. And I borrowed $10,000 from a friend of mine who was a drug dealer and supplier of over-the-counter drugs. Thanks to this I was able to move to Los Angeles and start my career as an actor.“, he indicated in an interview with Idris Elba.

Will Smith: career on the rise

Will Smith He returned to success with the famous television series “The Prince of Rap”, which lasted 6 seasons, although the actor confessed that he doubted accepting the role that would launch him to fame in the world of acting.

Later, Will would have success in the film industry with films like “Bad Boys” (1995), “Independence Days” (1996), “Men in Black” (1997), “I Am Legend” (20007), “Aladdin” (2019), among other productions.

Oscar Awards: Nominated for Best Actor

His third nomination for Oscar Awards for Best Actor It came thanks to his performance in the film “King Richard”, where the story of the Williams family is told. Will Smith played the role of Richard, father and trainer of Venus and Serena. Here is the list of actors nominated in the same category:

Andrew Garfield for “Tick, tick… BOOM.”

Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Javier Bardem for “Being The Ricardos”.