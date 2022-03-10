Free Soccer, Barcelona vs Galatasaray live free online | Barca Galatasaray match live and where to watch it today | SPORT-TOTAL
57’ST | Busquets finished off with a header after an assist from Memphis Depay. The danger vanished with a detour.
55’ST | Adama entered the area diagonally and finished with his left foot, but the ball was deflected by a defender. Barcelona is closer.
50’ST | Barcelona presses in search of the Galatasaray goal but cannot find the goal on the way. The Turks are holding out for now, but they are starting to get complicated.
46’ST | Changes in Barcelona. Sergio, Piqué and Dembélé enter for Nico, Araujo and Ferran.
45’ST | The complementary stage began.
45’PT | End of the first half.
41’PT | Standing shot brushing the left square. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
38’PT | Stopped shot to the left corner. Marcão (Galatasaray ) header from the center of the area. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross into the box.
36’PT | Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Galatasaray ) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
30’PT | Berkan Kutlu (Galatasaray) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.
27’PT | Pedri has received a foul in the opposite field.
21’PT | Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.
15’PT | Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Galatasaray) has been fouled in the defensive zone.
8’PT | Offside, Barcelona. Memphis Depay tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
4’PT | Ferrán Torres loses the 1-0 in his favor.
2’PT | First arrival of Barcelona to the rival field.
The teams are now ready to start the match.
The players of both teams are already doing the corresponding warm-up
Ahead, the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned the edge to the Barça attack and has already accumulated five goals in six games with Barça in the League and Europa League.
After a complicated first third of the season, Barça seems to have regained a regularity that they hope to maintain against a Galatasaray that is not at its best moment.
This is what the Barcelona dressing room looks like at the Camp Nou Stadium.
In the same way, Galatasaray announces its lineup.
The eleven confirmed of FC Barcelona
The azulgrana team will be encouraged by the good image shown in the elimination of Napoli in the play-off for access to the round of 16 and the upward momentum in LaLiga.
“The feeling is very good. That’s four wins in a row. It’s a sign that the job is done well and that the players believe in what we say”, said Barça coach Xavi Hernández after beating Elche 2-1 last weekend in the league.
Galatasaray’s arrival at the Nou Camp.
On his side, Galatasaray will be presented with goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, a former Barça player. The ‘1′ will still replace Fernando Muslera, who came out of an injury and is summoned. Erick Pulgar and Bafetimbi Gomis, recent reinforcements, will also be in the game.
A few hours before the match against Galatasaray, these were the statements of FC Barcelona’s coach, Xavi Hernández
The experienced Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets must rest for the income of Eric Garcia and Frenkie De Jong, respectively. Forward, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Memphis Depay will start after being substitutes at the weekend.
Valencia, Athletic Club and Elche, for LaLiga Santander, and Napoli, in the previous round of the Europa League, were the victims of the Catalan team. There is more, as the Blaugrana have gone 16 games in a row without defeat in 90 minutes (they fell in extra time twice).
These are the squad in Barcelona for today’s game against Galatasaray.
WHICH CHANNEL TRANSMITS BARCELONA VS. GALATASARAY
In South America, ESPN and Star Plus are the channels that broadcast the Barcelona vs. Galatasaray for the round of 16 of the Europa League. In Spain, Movistar LaLiga will be in charge of broadcasting the match.
A series of victories that includes a 4-2 win over Napoli at home, which allowed Barça to reach the round of 16 of the Europa League, a trophy they have yet to win. Against Galatasaray, Barça hopes to show again the good performance of the last matches.
Welcome, friends of El Comercio, to the minute by minute of the match between Barcelona and Galatasaray for the Europa League! Here we will show you the latest news of this important commitment.
61’ST | Shot missed by Memphis Depay after assistance from Jordi Alba.