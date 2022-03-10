Fortnite: What the Avian Avalanche Week is about

During Avian Avalanche Week, chickens dominate the Fortnite island. Are they dangerous? What can be done with them? What are spoil hens?

Within the V.19.40 update a new fix arrived in Fortnite that will change the game a bit in Campal Battle: the Avian Avalanche Week. She had already touched that other animals appeared on the island. Now it is the turn of the chickens, who will be on the lookout around the perimeter and will fight back if they are attacked. They can also be used as weapons if they are caught and some carry loot.

Epic Games presented this new innovation as follows:

“During the Avian Avalanche Week, chickens dominate the ecosystem. You’ve already dealt with sharks, wolves, frogs and boars… and now they’re coming for you. Not only have they increased their numbers, but now they will also defend themselves when attacked. How about joining them?”

Hold a chicken and it will peck at nearby opponents. You will also notice some bright chickens called hens loot. Like crows, these chickens carry loot. Also, remember to complete the missions of “Avian Avalanche Week” to get extra XP.

Avian Avalanche Week will be available until March 15. After the animal kingdom returns to normal and the “Avian Avalanche Week” quests are over, a new themed week will begin on March 15. Just like the previous weeks, this one will bring a new batch of special missions.

Even when balance has been restored to the ecosystem, things will never be the same. Many chickens will still defend themselves against their attackers, loot chickens will still spawn, and can still be used as weapons.

In other news, the event Field Concept from Fortnite, which was made last year, is back. Just like last time, Epic Games is looking for two rare community-created skins to turn into in-game skins.