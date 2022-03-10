‘Fortnite’: This is how you can get the new ‘Well Rounded’ emote; here the details

Mexico City.- Although it only appears as Weird, the gesture Well Rounded on Fortnite is an excellent dance to have in your locker collection. Consists in skins turning and doing Robot while techno music plays in the background. This kind of constant movement even makes it perfect for dodging long-range attacks. In short, the dance is certainly worth wasting a few V-Bucks on, but it doesn’t show up as often as you might think.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker