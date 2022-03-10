‘Fortnite’: This is how you can get the new ‘Well Rounded’ emote; here the details

Mexico City.- Although it only appears as Weird, the gesture Well Rounded on Fortnite is an excellent dance to have in your locker collection. Consists in skins turning and doing Robot while techno music plays in the background. This kind of constant movement even makes it perfect for dodging long-range attacks. In short, the dance is certainly worth wasting a few V-Bucks on, but it doesn’t show up as often as you might think.

The well-rounded Emote first came to the battle royale en the store of the articles season 2 the Episode 2 for the surprisingly low cost of 500 V-Bucks. Despite this, it has only appeared in the shop rotation eight times, with the last being on March 9, 2022. Previously, the cosmetic was out of the item shop for almost 17 months, as its penultimate appearance was in October 2020.

However, this long streak of disappearance may not happen again. After its debut, Well Rounded went on to be in the store at least once a month in the six months that followed. So it’s possible that it will continue that pattern this time around, but its next release date hasn’t been confirmed.