‘Fortnite’: So you can decorate Shell or High Water and Happy Camper with flamingo lawn decorations

Mexico City.- Week 14 of Season 1 of Chapter 3 from Fortnite offers a toughest set of challenges yet, with a player tasked with decorating one of two landmarks with five flamingo lawn ornaments. These decorations will already be available to you in the game, but there are particular areas where they need to be placed. This is where you need to head to finish the challenge and earn a massive amount of XP..

Where to Place Flamingo Lawn Ornaments in Shell or High Water

Shell or High Water is a landmark northeast of Logjam Lumberyard and consists mainly of a mansion, as well as a labyrinth in its backyard. You can tell where to place these decorations from the transparent flamingo outlines placed around the area (as shown above). Two of these can be found inside the back of the maze, with each flamingo at opposite ends. You can also place two more decorations next to the water fountain to the left of the house. The last ornament can be placed next to the tree closest to the main entrance of the house.

Where to place flamingo lawn decorations in Happy Camper

The flamingo decorations in Happy Camper are more widespread than Shell or High Water, but it may be a more suitable place for some, since it is not usually visited by many opponents. To find the waypoint, simply head to the west of Loot Lake, where there is a collection of RVs and campfires.

It’s best to start by dropping on the eastern side of this location, as the first two flamingos need to be placed by the campfire right next to the shores of Loot Lake. From there, head up the hill to the west, where another ornament can be placed next to a yellow RV. The next flamingo can be placed further west at a campfire in the center of Happy Camper. Lastly, go north from the campfire until you see three different colored RVs parked next to a basketball hoop. Then you must place this flamingo in front of the VR blue.