Fortnite: Get the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Diamond Pony hang glider for free

fortnite battle royale has announced a new collaboration special with the saga Borderlands and, more specifically, with the next title that will hit stores at the end of this month of March: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Players from Spain and the rest of the world who buy this title through the Epic Games Store on PC they will be able to get totally free a gift indian hang glider for your Fortnite account. If you want to know more details then we tell you all the information What you need to know.

THE MAJESTIC RULER OF THE WONDERLANDS IS COMING TO FORTNITE. Buy either Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands edition on Epic Games Store and get the Diamond Pony Glider in @FortniteGame at launch! pic.twitter.com/yU7UHZDohr— Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 9, 2022

How to get the Diamond Pony hang glider for free in Fortnite?

On the occasion of the upcoming launch of the new game in the Borderlands saga, the adventure known as Tiny Tina’s WonderlandsEpic Games has decided design a new hang glider in Fortnite under the name of Diamond Pony. As we said at the beginning of the news, this hang glider can be get totally free gift. how? Very easy, you just have to comply with this requirement:

You should pre-purchase any of the editions of the video game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in the Epic Games Store (PC exclusive).

of the video game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in the (PC exclusive). It is valid both standard version of the game (for 59.99) or the cool chaotic edition (for 79.99).

of the game (for 59.99) or the (for 79.99). The promotion is valid from now on and until the release of the game next March 25th of 2022.

and until the release of the game next of 2022. Once you buy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Diamond Pony hang glider happen to be at your Fortnite locker on release day (as long as you use the same Epic Games account you purchased the game with).

Below here below, thanks to the Fortnite dataminer, iFireMonkeyyou can check on video how the design looks like colorful hang glider Pony of Diamonds, very much in line with a saga as crazy as Borderlands.

Diamond Pony Glider Video pic.twitter.com/WMi1xwUV9Z— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 9, 2022

Alternative method to get the Diamond Pony hang glider

In addition to the method that we have explained to you there will also exist in the future a way to get the Diamond Pony hang glider in Fortnite, although it will not be through a special promotion. any player You can get this hang glider from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in the following way:

Hang Glider Pony of Diamonds appear in the digital store from fortnite next april 2 at 1:00 CET.

from fortnite next at 1:00 CET. This accessory can be purchased in exchange for 1,200 paVos .

. Will be available from April 2 until April 9 at 1:00 CET at most.

So now you know how to get hold of this fun hang glider. As always, it should be noted that this object is an article only static and does not provide any kind of playable advantage in Fortnite game modes.

