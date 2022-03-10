Fortnite Chapter 3: trick to keep the Vault access card and use it as a trap | Mexico | Spain | EpicGames | SPORT-PLAY

When Covert Canyon was introduced in Fortnite, Epic Games added one of the best loot spots in its history. The vault has four airdrops, four IO chests, four gold vaults (safes), six ammo boxes, and two large ammo boxes. Not many places offer something like this on the island.

The only challenge is getting into the Vault, because it’s locked and the only way to get in is by picking up the key card from Gunnar, the IO boss who has 650 health and 650 shield. Like the treasure maps, the key card disappears after a single use, but there is a glitch to keep the card after opening the Vault.

the player of Fortnite glitch kingknown for discovering system flaws, revealed the trick to using the access card indefinitely.

FORTNITE | how to do the trick

The first and most challenging step is to eliminate Gunnar and retrieve the key card. Like a map, the key will guide players to the Vault. They will also need to have a full inventory for the cheat to work.

The players of Fortnite they will need to swipe the card to open the Vault and immediately pick up the additional item on the ground. In this case, a tent was the additional item, but it could be anything.

After that, the keycard will remain on the ground while the Vault opens. The players of Fortnite they can pick it up and loot the chests inside, and the key card won’t disappear.

Although there is only one vault, glitch king use access as bait. Players can use the card to lure enemies in if the storm circle keeps Covert Canyon inside.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.