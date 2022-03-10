Fortnite Chapter 3: all the missions of Week 14 of Season 1 and how to overcome them | Mexico | Spain | EpicGames | SPORT-PLAY

We start with the new challenges of Fortnite, which grant valuable experience points for you to advance before the end of the season and access all the rewards. The missions of Week 14 of Season 1 are now available and we tell you what you must do to overcome each one.

The missions are not as difficult as they seem, but they do require a little experience so you don’t waste time looking for the necessary items to gain experience points in Fortnite. The YouTube channel Perfect Score reviewed all the challenges so you can do it without wasting time and avoiding being shot down by rivals who will surely be doing the same to complete the challenges as soon as possible.

FORTNITE | Challenges and missions of Week 14

Reach a speed of 65 with a vehicle in Chonker Circuit or Towering Bridge (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents in Clandestine Cavern or The Sanctuary (0/75) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Dance on top of a Klombo (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Hide in a Tilted Floors container and The Daily Bugle (0/2) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Search an OI or The Seven chest (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Decorate Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans with flamingo garden decorations (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Survive on top of the Los Molinos wind turbines for 30 seconds (0/30) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

FORTNITE | Week 14 Missions Walkthrough

FORTNITE | Spend all your gold bars

Players are eager to find out if the gold bars will reset when Chapter 3 Season 1 ends. The truth is that the community will not be able to hold onto the gold bars. Epic resets the count to zero at the start of each season, and the same will happen this time. Therefore, users should try to spend as much as possible before the game goes into downtime.

