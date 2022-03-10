Former Duarte official in Veracruz adds 4,000 million pesos in damage to public finances

Unanimously, the Plenary of the Superior Chamber of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice (TFJA) confirmed the compensatory responsibility of the former Undersecretary of Expenditures of Veracruz, Carlos Aguirre Morales, who must pay more than 1,060 million pesos for damages to public finances.

With this new resolution, the former collaborator of the state administration of Javier Duarte adds more than 4,000 million pesos of compensatory responsibilities.

The project presented by the magistrate Juan Manuel Jiménez Illescas challenged the resolution issued on October 2, 2019, by which the general director of responsibilities to the federal resources of states and municipalities of the legal affairs unit of the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF) resolved the appeal for reconsideration for Aguirre Morales.

Also, it confirms the final resolution of July 1, 2019, where the existence of a compensatory liability with the amount of 1,060 million pesos was determined.

Among the arguments that were presented for the former official to take responsibility, he highlights that he did not carry out a proper follow-up of the exercise of financial resources nor did he safeguard all the accounting documentation justifying public spending.

“It is resolved that the actor today did not comply with the obligation imposed by the internal regulations of the Ministry of Finance and Planning by transgressing the legal precepts that establish the powers and obligations regarding the resources of the contribution fund for basic and normal education 2014”, said the magistrate during the TFJA session.

Michoacán finances

The Plenary of the Superior Chamber of the TFJA also unanimously confirmed the compensatory responsibility for 1,173.6 million pesos to Miguel López Miranda, former Secretary of Finance of Michoacán.

The project of Judge Carlos Mena Adame reported that the former secretary belonging to the government of Salvador Jara Guerrero failed to control the exercise of the budget of the state government, affecting the programs for each of the dependencies.

“The authority determined the compensatory liability because in his role as Secretary of Finance and Administration of the Michoacán government he failed to control the exercise of the state government budget based on the programs for each of the dependencies, since he did not reimburse the Federation treasury the balance, which as of May 19, 2015, was in the bank account in the name of Seguro Popular Estado Michoacán, an amount that was not transferred to the executing agency either, therefore the objective to which it was intended was not met. was destined”, deepened the document presented.

According to the magistrate, whoever was a public servant transgressed the Organic Laws of the Public Administration of the state of Michoacán, as well as the Federal Budget and Treasury Responsibility.

“The damage to the federal public treasury was configured from the moment in which the resources administered to the state of Michoacán by way of Seguro Popular were not transferred to the executing agency (…) These resources are of federal origin, therefore they must be used in an honest, transparent and efficient manner, for the benefit of society”, indicated the project.

