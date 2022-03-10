FOLLOW Fox Sports FREE, Cruz Azul vs. Montreal LIVE: watch TV channels, transmission, schedules for the quarterfinal match in the Concachampions | RMMD | MEXICO

Blue Cross vs. Montréal are measured (LIVE / LIVE / ONLINE / FREE) through Fox Sports. The broadcast of the match will be in charge of Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2. All the details and the minute by minute in depor.com. The game is scheduled for this Wednesday, March 9 for the quarterfinals of the Concachampions from 9:00 pm (Mexican time) and 10:00 pm (Peruvian time) at the Azteca stadium.

The ‘Machine’, six times winner of the continental contest, will again face a Canadian rival. In the previous round, the Mexican team dispatched Forge 4-1 on aggregate. Meanwhile, the opponent crossed out Santos Laguna for a 3-1.

BLUE CROSS VS. MONTREAL: MINUTE BY MINUTE

At what time do Cruz Azul vs. Montreal in the Concachampions?

Mexico – 9:00 p.m.

Peru – 10:00 p.m.

Colombia – 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 11:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 11:00 p.m.

Argentina – 12:00 a.m. (March 10)

Chile – 12:00 a.m. (March 10)

Paraguay – 12:00 a.m. (March 10)

Uruguay – 12:00 a.m. (March 10)

Brazil – 12:00 am (March 10)

Spain – 4:00 a.m. (March 10)

The ‘Cementeros’ have the mission of breaking the streak of three games without winning: two defeats and a draw. Everything in the Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX. Meanwhile, the ‘Impact’ had a tough start in Major League Soccer: falls against Philadelphia Union and Orlando City.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Montreal in the Concachampions?

Fox Sports and Star Plus are the signals enabled to watch the Concachampions match that will present Cruz Azul with the annoyance of Juan Reynoso. The Peruvian DT lamented the absence of key players due to muscle injuries caused by the string of matches.

“We lost players due to muscle injuries, due to the series of games, transfers,” he said. Then, the ‘Cabezón’ asked to better review the Liga MX schedule “so that we are not so committed to playing defining matches against very good teams such as those in the MLS.”

Reynoso protested because in this period he has lost Mexican defenders Julio César Domínguez and Alejandro Mayorga, Venezuelan midfielder Rómulo Otero and Uruguayan attackers Christian Tabó and Ignacio Rivero.

Blue Cross vs. Montréal: lineups

Blue Cross: Sebastián Jurado, Joaquín Martínez, Juan Escobar, Luis Abram, Adrián Aldrete, Érik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Luis Mendoza, Ignacio Rivero, Ángel Romero, Santiago Giménez.

Montreal: Sebastian Breza, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston, Victor Wanyama, Joaquin Torres, Lassi Lappalainen, Djordje Mihailovic, Mathieu Choiniere, Ismael Koné, Kei Kamara.

Where will Cruz Azul vs. play? Montreal in the Concachampions?

