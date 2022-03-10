Florence + The Machine never dies: the eventful 2022 that awaits the band

It took four years for the British band Florence + The Machine confirmed his return to studies. Through his Instagram account, Florence Welchthe group’s leading voice, shared the cover art for their fifth album, titled Dance Fever.

In the same post, he pointed out that there are 14 songs that together make up a “fairy tale”. During the last few months, the musicians have shed some light on what the new album will be like.

At the end of February, they released King, a song of almost five minutes that was well received on digital platforms: the official video already has just over 3 million views on YouTube, while on Spotify it exceeded 6 million listeners.

However, his most recent post was heaven is herepublished on March 7, which together with King are the first advances Dance Fever.

His latest album, high as hope, featured ten songs, and was released in July 2018, two years before the coronavirus pandemic. In said LP, Welch ventured into themes related to the love breakup and his addiction to alcohol.

During the health crisis the band knew how to stay active. In early 2020 they released the single light of love, whose proceeds were allocated to the organization Intensive Care Societyas a way to help alleviate the effects of the pandemic in the United Kingdom.

At the same time, in May 2021 they were part of the official soundtrack of cruel, the Disney movie starring Emma Stonewith the song Call me Cruella.

Via Instagram, the singer also announced that this Thursday, March 10 at 8:00 a.m. the song will be released my love along with their respective video clip.

For its part, Dance Fever It has a release date for next May 13. Pre-sale is now available on the different music streaming platforms.