First look at Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Pinocchio

This year will be truly special for fans of Pinocchio. in January, Netflix gave us our first official preview for the character’s animated film by William of the Bull, however, we must also remember that Disney is creating its own version live action, where Tom Hanks will be responsible for interpreting Geppetto and today we already know how it will look in the feature film.

via social media, Disney+ gave us a first look at Geppetto by Hanks Needless to say, but fans of the 1940 film will surely be very pleased.

First Look! Check out Tom Hanks as Geppetto and our beloved Pinocchio, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. #Pinocchio is coming to #DisneyPlus this September. pic.twitter.com/mqm5j2I5jR — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 9, 2022

This movie by Disney is planned to be released in the fall of this year and will be directed by Robert Zemeckis, director of Back to the Future and Forrest Gump. Below we leave you a few more images of hanks What Geppetto.

Publisher’s note: It is rare that we are going to have two Pinocchio movies this year, but I also understand that they will be two completely different versions of the character. Disney live-action movies can go very well or very badly, and we will have to see how this new one fares.

Via: comic book