Filtered the first photos of Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon for Ridley Scott’s tape

Ridley Scott began filming his new film project that will focus on the life of the historical military Napoleon Bonaparte and that it will be starring Joaquin Phoenix. Precisely on social networks, the first images of the film were leaked where the actor turned into the French emperor can be seen.

The film, which was initially going to be called “Kitbag”, will explore the origins of Napoleon and a portrait of his military ambition, without neglecting the love story with his wife Josephine. “Napoleon is a man I have always had a fascination with,” Scott told the portal. dead line.

“He came out of nowhere to rule everything, but while waging a romantic war with his unfaithful wife Josefina. He conquered the world to try to win her love, and when he couldn’t he conquered it to destroy her, and he destroyed himself in the process,” added the filmmaker.

THE REUNION

Phoenix and Scott work together again 22 years after the premiere “Gladiator“. The Oscar winner will go from being the cruel Roman emperor to playing another imperial character with a thirst for power, such as Napoleon Bonaparte. The production will premiere on the platform AppleTV+.

“No actor could play Napoleon like Joaquin,” Scott said. “He created one of the most complex emperors in movie history in ‘Gladiator,’ and we’re going to create another one with his Napoleon. The script written by David Scarpa It’s brilliant, and there’s no better partner than Apple to bring a story like this to a global audience.”

The pandemic has not stopped Scott, one of the fundamental filmmakers of recent decades thanks to films like “Alien” (1979), “Blade Runner” (1982) or “Gladiator” itself. The Briton finished filming “The Last Duel“, another project whose protagonists are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

