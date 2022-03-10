FIFA proposes Memo Ochoa for a decisive pelan series, users mock

FIFA placed Guillermo Ochoa in a vote for the fans to choose their favorite goalkeeper for a decisive series of penalties and the Mexican goalkeeper was the target of ridicule in networks

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was proposed by FIFA as one of the options for a decisive series of penalties, however, users pointed out that the body that governs world football was wrong considering the goalkeeper of America.

Through its official Twitter account, FIFA shared an image in which 16 goalkeepers appear, some retired and others who are still active. In the photograph stands out ‘Paco Memo‘, but several users criticized this Mexican by indicating that one of his weaknesses as a goalkeeper is his poor ability to save penalties.

Of the last three penalties in Liga MX, Ochoa he failed to stop any of them and highlights the maximum penalty converted by Ángel Sepúlveda in the América vs. Querétaro played on March 2. Sepúlveda’s score fell in the last minutes of the game and Gallos Blancos managed to get a draw from the Azteca Stadium, a result that would have caused the exit of Santiago Solari of the cream-blue bench.

In the Tokyo Olympics, Ochoa he failed to weigh in the decisive series of penalties in the Semifinal against the Brazilian National Team. The Coapa goalkeeper failed to stop any of the four shots from the Rio de Janeiro squad while only Carlos Rodríguez scored for Mexico.

Guillermo Ochoa was proposed by FIFA as one of the options for a decisive series of penalties. @fifaworldcup_en

Below, we share some of the comments from users who made fun of the FIFA for including William Ochoa among the candidates to “achieve glory on penalties”.

America is preparing to play this Saturday, March 12, the National Classic against the Sacred Flock. The match will take place at Chivas’ home and is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. in Mexico City.