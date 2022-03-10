F1 Live: Formula 1 Bahrin Test 2022: Schedule and how to watch today live on TV and online

ANDthis Thursday 10, Friday 11 and Saturday 12 will be carried out Last Formula 1 pre-season tests at Bahrin International Circuit. Every day count on two sessions that will start at 1:00 and 7:00 hours, Mexico time, and you will be able to follow all the excitement through MARCA Claro.

The tests of Barcelona they were made a few weeks ago, but they weren’t broadcast like they are these days. Each session will last three hours and there will be a break of one hour between each one.

The program will be the same for all three days and this will be the last chance that the teams and drivers will have to adjust the cars ahead of the inaugural race of the 2022 season, which, precisely, will be at this circuit the following week.

When are the 2022 F1 Bahrin tests?

The last pre-season tests in Bahrin will be on Thursday 10, Friday 11 and Saturday 12 March.

Where and at what time will you see the Bahrin F1 2022 test in Mexico?

Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrin you can see them live through the streaming service F1TV and in our minute by minute BRAND Claro, o’clock in the 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., Mexico time.

Driver and team line-ups for the 2022 Bahrin F1 tests

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou.

Alpine: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Alpha Tauri: Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Haas: Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen.

McLaren: Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

RedBull. Max Verstappen and Czech Prez.

Williams: Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon.

