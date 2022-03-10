F1 2022: Nikita Mazepin appreciates the support of Checo Prez and other colleagues

NIkita Mazepin still assimilating the fact that not return to Formula 1, at least not in the season that is very close to starting; the russian joined the list of athletes who have been affected because of the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Mazepin was fired last weekend, after Formula 1 itself decided not continue with the existing contract with the Russian Grand Prix. A few days have passed, but the pilot is still surprised by Hass’s decision, which took him totally by surprise, apart from feeling disappointed, because the news came through a lawyer and not a member of the team:

“I did not expect that Haas was going to break the contract. I did not see it coming, it was very painful and an unexpected situation for me.”

mazepin highlighted the support he had from other colleagues What Mexican Sergio Perez of the Red Bull team, in addition to Charles Leclerc, George Russell and veteran Valteri Bottas, but not of his teammate, Mick Schumacher, with whom he had no communication after his departure from Hass: “Mick Schumacher did not express anything positive or negative. In situations like this one realizes the true face of the people around you,” Mazepin commented.

His wish is to return to Formula 1, before plans to create a foundation to support athletes who have been excluded of its different disciplines as a result of the war conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

