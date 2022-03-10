F1 2022: Checo Pérez performs a solid practice despite starring in a red flag in the Bahrin tests

ANDhe Mexican Red Bull driver, Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez did a great job during the afternoon session of the last tests of Formula 1, prior to the start of the season, held in Bahrin. The complete Jalisco 138 laps giving the impression that his car is one of the most stable. However, the Aztec driver had a failure in his RB18 that made him see the red flag and end his practice in 10th place (1:35,977).

Red Bull and Mercedes ‘have given Ferrari permission’ to show off while they are in another program. As we mentioned, Czech Prez took a beating of 138 laps with the RB18, more evolved in this week of tests. Your car seems the most stable and neutral of all to those problems of pitching or ‘porpoising’ and his pace in a full race drill was very good, with the tank full from the beginning. What was shown by the Mexican perhaps more impressive than the revolutionary ‘new’ Mercedes. Czech brought about the early end of the day stay in the gravel, but it was just an anecdote after a really solid day for him and his team.

The attention at Mercedes and the first complaints from Red Bull

First thing in the morning, the images of the new body of the W13 that looks like it has been put into a vacuum packaging machine. The pontoons, instead of having a horizontal upper soca, are vertical and attached to the pilot’s cabin. From there there is hardly anything above the car floor.

Mercedes boasts on social networks of what she has presented and Christian Horner, director of Red Bull already complains to review some solutions of the new W13. “Viola is the spirit of the rules”, says in ‘AMUS’. Adrian Newey already studies the images of his rival in depth to claim the FIA ​​if there was a place. they think there is “some concepts that may not be legal”. The battle of the dispatches this season begins soon.

At the moment, the car is not very fast, it has serious stability problems on the straight and under braking and Hamilton and Russell suffered to tame it, although this is very long and on Saturday, in the race drills, it will really be seen if this new bodywork is effective and competitive or not.

Ferrari, dominant

Two sessions, different temperatures and with its two drivers dominating. Charles Lecelrc dominated the morning on day 1 of Test in Bahrin and Carlos Sainz did it in the afternoon, finishing second and two tenths ahead of its partner, with the same compound C3 (medium). It is true that Pierre Gasley He achieved the best time of the day with an advantage of 0.4 seconds over the first of the Ferraris, the one from Madrid, but with a C4 (soft) compoundwhich is, as seen in Barcelona, more than a second faster than the one used by the F1-75 in its best records.

ferrari it goes well and appears as one of the contenders for victory in the first race of the year, next week on this same stage. They always shone in Bahrin when they had a decent car and this year’s car looks just that.

Day 1, Bahrin test (final):

1. Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m33.902s, C4 – 103 laps

2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – 1m34.359s, C3 – 52

3. Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m34.531s, C3-64

4. Stroll, Aston Martin, 1m34.736s, C4-50

5. Albon, Williams, 1m35.070s, C4-104

6. Norris, McLaren, 1m35.356s, C2-50

7. Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1m35.495s, C3-66

8. Vettel, Aston Martin, 1m35.706s, C3-39

9. Russell, Mercedes, 1m35.941s, C3-60

10. Perez, Red Bull, 1m35.977s, C2 – 138

11. Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m36.365s, C3-62

12. Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 1m36.745s, C3-24

13. Ocon, Alpine, 1m36.768s, C2-42

14. Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m37.164s, C3-54

15. Fittipaldi, Haas, 1m38.527s, C2 prototype – 47

