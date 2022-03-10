Exatlón México: Pato Araujo DESTROYS Evelyn for her victory. Envy?

A new controversy begins to forge within Exathlon Mexico. This is related to the last grand prize that the reality show production awarded, which was the trip to a circus and in which the winner turned out to be the blue team thanks to the last shot of Evelynwho with this managed to beat the Araujo Duck.

This situation took place on Tuesday, March 8, in the circuit that measured both teams and that ended with a relay duel, in which David Juarez the Beast and Evelyn Guijarro They gave the final point to the blue team so that it could visit one of the most important circuses thanks to its work on the circuits.

And when it was thought that the situation would end there, new statements by the Araujo Duck have begun to rumble in the world of social networks for the harsh way in which he referred to his own Evelyn Pebblewhich has proven to be one of the most important and successful participants of this sixth season.

Pato Araujo minimizes Evelyn Guijarro in Exatlón México

After the victory of the blues, and the Araujo Duck stayed only a few minutes before the defeat he suffered on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, he was clear in mentioning that some of the triumphs of Evelyn they are the product of chance and to show this is the last one, which won since “he just threw for throwing and it came out”.

Just seconds later, the Araujo Duck made it clear that Evelyn She is not a contestant who practices her shots as he does, who, upon arriving at this place, checks which direction may be better to throw tiles.

Nevertheless, Evelyn Pebble He defended himself by saying that the victory point not only meant a painful blow for the reds in their struggle to get out of the everyday on the beaches of Exathlon Mexicobut also led to a deep impact on the ego of a red member who, in recent chapters, has been below the level he reached in the past.

For now, it is important to mention that Evelyn Pebble could stay as the only woman on the blue team in this edition of Exathlon Mexico If that Doris del Moral turns out to be the next eliminated as the spoilers indicate. However, everything would indicate that, if so, the blues would make the decision to stay considering that they have the power to return one of their members.

AC