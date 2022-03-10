Eugenio Derbez and the path to his Hollywood dream

TO Eugenio Derbez he did not give half a firm foot in search of a dream.

Seven years ago the Mexican actor, who already had more than 50 projects in his list of productions, he decided to leave everything in his native country and start from scratch in United States.

In Mexico, he had already produced series such as “XHDRbZ”, “Derbez en tiempo” and “La Familia P. Luche”, the latter one of the most popular programs on Mexican television for a decade, from 2002 to 2012.

However, in the neighboring country he found the possibility of exploring more than the comedy genre, in which he had already established himself.

“Here they are not contaminated with my story of Ludovico P. Luche and they only ask: ‘Who is this guy?’ Since I did ‘La misma luna’ (2007) they told me that I should look into comedy (laughs) because of course, they didn’t know what I had done. And that helps, I like it, because it opens the door to a universe that I would not have had in Mexico,” Derbez said in an interview with EL UNIVERSAL.

His dream of succeeding as a dramatic actor forged him since he was little, watching his mother develop professionally. The actress Silvia Derbez starred in many classic melodramas such as “Forbidden Path” and “María Isabel”, and although she died in 2002, the same year that Eugenio established himself in comedy, he always had a desire to honor her.

“I wanted to be a dramatic actor like my mom, but the humor that I inherited from my dad (Eugenio Gónzalez) was what marked the path of my career,” the producer acknowledged in an Instagram post in which he paid tribute to his mother in what would be his 107th birthday.

During his stay in the United States he has worked with Adam Sandler, in “Sandy Wexler”, (2017) and later he was added to projects such as “Geo-Storm” (2017), “The Nutcracker and the Four Kingdoms” (2018) and “Dora and the Lost City” (2019), in addition to the drama film “Miracles from Heaven”, in 2016.

In 2017 he produced “How to be a Latin lover”, alongside his compatriot Salma Hayek, and in 2018 “Man in the water”, alongside Eva Longoria; With the latter, it gathered more than 14 million dollars at the box office during the opening weekend in theaters, being second only to “Avengers: Infinity War”.

“I always wanted to get to Hollywood, since I was very little I would sit with my mom to watch the Oscars and say: ‘one day I want to get there’ and I started preparing to get there since I was about 15 or 16 years old, but then, At around 20, one forgets, you start to get into work and I remember that I lost my dream, it started to go very well for me and I was also a father,” he recalled in an interview for the American program Al Rojo Vivo.

“I think it all has to do with the death of my mother, who told me: ‘take back your dreams, remember what you wanted when you were a child and go for them,'” said the actor, whose film “CODA” competes at the Oscar Awards in the category of Best Film.

Sian Heder’s film not only gave Derbez the opportunity to fulfill a dream, but also to play a serious role, that of a music teacher who guides and helps the young Rubí, the only hearing member in a deaf family, who He also discovers that he wants to dedicate himself to being a singer.

“Being nominated is already an award in itself,” said Derbez on social networks, who was also considered in November 2021 as “the most influential Hispanic man in the entertainment industry,” according to Variety magazine.

