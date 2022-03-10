Erling Haaland would sign for FC Barcelona… in the short term!

Xavi is clear that FC Barcelona is always a great destination for any player, as he stated yesterday at a press conference: “It’s always a good time to sign for Barça, I have no doubts. There is no footballer who has said no to Barça since I’ve been a coach. I can assure you of that”.

Follow after this ad

Barça has in mind to sign a great striker this summer, a footballer capable of generating more than 25 goals per season. With the uncertainty about Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland is the great chosen one. However, the Norwegian footballer has more suitors who want to take over his services, such as Real Madrid or Manchester City.

The demand of Haaland to the Barça

As indicated by information from le10sport, one of Haaland’s conditions to sign with the Barcelona team would have to do with the duration of his contract. With Barça being the favorite destination of Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, the attacker would seek a short contract at the Camp Nou, for 2-3 years.

The reason behind the length of the link is in the economic situation of FC Barcelona. Therefore, Haaland hopes that, after this time, the Barça club has been able to recover the financial power to be able to renegotiate an upward contract, with better conditions than those that the Borussia Dortmund footballer would sign this summer.