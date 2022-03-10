Elon Musk “courageously accepted that oil is necessary,” says AMLO – El Financiero

In the midst of the rise in energy prices worldwide, derived from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed that even the most popular electric car manufacturer in the world, Elon Musk recognized the need to increase oil production.

“One of these billionaires in the world stated, with great courage, that he had to accept that oil was going to continue to be needed,” the president said in a morning conference.

This in reference to a series of tweets that the co-founder of SpaceX published in recent days. “I hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas production immediately. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.”

Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

“Obviously this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantly to offset Russian oil and gas exports,” Musk wrote.

The announcement of the blockade of Russian oil exports by the United States and the United Kingdom has put pressure on the market. The price of a barrel of Brent oil touched this week $139 a barrel,

On March 7, the Brent Crude it jumped as much as 18 percent in a matter of minutes before cutting gains to around 9 percent.

Faced with this crisis, President López Obrador has reiterated that, in Mexico, there will be no increase in the prices “of fuels, or gasoline, or diesel. Also, the same price of electricity will be maintained”.

“It is important that it be known because, unlike other countries, we can keep fuel prices low. We produce oil, we are fortunate to have this raw material, now because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and all the measures that are being taken, as a punishment for Russia, deciding not to buy Russian oil, not to buy gas has had an impact on prices ”, mentioned the president in the ‘morning’.