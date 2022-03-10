Elon Musk and Grimes become parents for the second time

the billionaire Elon Musk He is one of the most successful businessmen but also one of the most controversial. With a life surrounded by scandals due to his relationship with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex, and his erratic decisions with Tesla, one of his companies, Musk has just become a father, for the second time, with the techno pop singer, Grimesfrom whom he had “half separated”.

Grimes She is the mother of little X Æ A-XII, her first baby with Musk, who also has five other children from past relationships.

The new baby is a girl.

This revelation was released this Thursday in the magazine “Vanity Fair”, to which Grimes He confessed that his second child was born.

“She has a little colic,” Grimes had to say after the reporter who was interviewing her asked what was wrong, because he heard the baby crying upstairs.

Without being able to hide more than she and Elon Musk are parents again in the midst of their semi-separation, she also revealed the little girl’s name: Exa Dark Sideræl, but they call her Y, like the first baby, whom they affectionately call X.

According to “Page Six”, baby Exa Dark Sideræl was born in December 2021 through a surrogate womb.

When asked if she and Elon Musk are still together, this replied:

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own things and I don’t expect other people to understand,” she replied. Grimes.

“This is the best there has been… We just need to be free” and revealed that they could have more babies, as they want up to four children.