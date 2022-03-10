Elden Ring players are stuck on the first boss

Despite being more accessible than past installments of FromSoftware, Elden Ring It is still an extremely challenging game that will put the player’s patience and skills to the limit. In fact, many of its users are still stuck with the first boss of this title and it seems that their strategy will be to return once their character is much stronger.

A new report published by Techradar reveals that in Steamonly 55% of users have managed to defeat Godrickthe first boss we meet in Stormveil Castle, one of the first dungeons Elden Ring. Things are slightly better in PlayStationwhere 64% of users have already managed to defeat this enemy.

And it is that Stormveil Castledespite being located in one of the first areas of the game, is not necessarily a dungeon that players of Elden Ring should visit during their time in The Lands Between. It is recommended that you first explore enough, level up and then try to beat Godrick. Otherwise, you will be suffering more than necessary. Of course, it also helps if you finish the game’s tutorial earlier to familiarize yourself with its mechanics.

Publisher’s note: I also had a lot of difficulties when I wanted to face Godrick during my first hours in the Elden Ring. It’s clear that FromSoftware designed this boss as a trap for new players, so if you’re also having trouble with him, better explore other areas.

