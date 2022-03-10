Eight references from ‘The Batman’ to other movies and historical moments | Videos

The movie batman played by Robert Pattinson (London, 35 years old) and directed by Matt Reeves has achieved what seemed impossible, passing the test of critics and public opinion after the long shadow of the version of the dark knight by Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan. In its first weekend of release it has already grossed 230 million in ticket sales worldwide.

In Spain it has already accumulated 3.4 million in revenue and has become the second best Warner Bros premiere in Spain since joker (2019). In the video that accompanies this piece, eight films and historical or cultural moments are compiled that recall some sequences of Reeves' film.

What musical references are in the Bruce Wayne movie? Who is the main character inspired by, with his straight hair, worn t-shirts and his nihilistic way of seeing life? How is this movie different from others in the Batman saga?

In addition, the video mentions references to other cinematographic works: Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt are among them. Some cinematographic techniques that are mentioned in the new version of Batman date back more than a century.