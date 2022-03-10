Ecuadorian creates rap to condemn violence in the Querétaro-Atlas

The echo of the violent acts occurred in La Corregidora (banned for 1 year) has reached Ecuadorwhere a rapper created a rap to reveal ‘the truth’ about what happened between Queretaro and Atlasbecause as they see it in that country, many things are being hiddenmainly for the people who would have died.

Kevin Naseville created a song where recounts what happened in Gallos vs Atlas but from the point of view of Ecuadorwhere he accepts that the authorities have said very little about the situation and that the Mexican soccer is very injuredbut mainly the families what have lost a loved one.

The rap about the events in Querétaro vs Atlas

Through Facebook made viral a video where is it Ecuadorian rapper ‘tells the truth’ about the match MX League, emphasizing that it was shown that in the stands ‘the mexicans proved they are not brothers’ and that many families cry ‘for those who could not return’.

“A great goal you just scored, but the fans are starting to get upsetthey are fans who do not know how to respect, excuse me but I’m going to rat out all the barristas so full of evil. He goes for Mexico and the people who couldn’t return, for the dad who ran out of mercy. More than 30 Mexicans leftDemonstrating that fans are not your friends, much less your brothers”, is heard in the song.

In addition to this, he talks about the image what Mexico left in the world, Well, as is known, many international media spoke of what happened in The correctorregretting everything that happened and condemning violence in sport and in a general way.

“Today is the world in dismayfor everything in Mexico has passed. You don’t know what this causes, there are entire families who cried because some didn’t come home. Hey race by little you did not thinkthe magnitude of this you imagined, to more than 20 families without father and children you left. Where are the real fans, what they know the values ​​and they know how to respect?” said Kevin Nasevilla in his rap.

East video it has become viral in social networks, because in a couple of days you have almost 8 million views on Facebook, in addition to more than 142 thousand reactions. It is part of how the world sees Mexico right now.