Ecatepec, Toluca, Neza, Naucalpan and Cuautitlán Izcalli lead extortion 2021

According to recent official data, the five municipalities that lead the commission of the crime of extortion in different modalities within the Mexican territory are Ecatepec, Toluca, Nezahualcoyotl, Naucalpan and Cuautitlan Izcalli.

This was announced by Víctor Aguilar Talavera, executive secretary of the state Public Security system, who said that these large towns are followed as part of the top 10: Tecámac, Tlalnepantla, Chalco, Ixtapaluca and Chimalhuacan.

Among the first five municipalities that lead the crime of extortion, there are 4,384 cases: Ecatepec with 1,350 (11.4%), Toluca de Lerdo with 1,180 (10%), Nezahualcóyotl with 748 (6.3%), Naucalpan with 649 (5.5 %) and Cuautitlán Izcalli with 457 (3.9%).

These municipalities lead in the State of Mexico the list of telephone extortion, social media extortion, face-to-face extortions and written extortion.

The Mexican official explained that telephone extortion is the one with the highest criminal incidence in the entity, followed by extortion for collection of flat and the third place cyber extortion.

In addition to the fact that the most frequent time in which the aggressors make calls to intimidate their victims is between 09:00 and 11:59 hours (28% of incidents) and the most frequent day is Wednesday (17% of the events ).

The neighborhoods with the most extortion are Benito Juárez (Nezahualcóyotl), Santiaguito (Almoloya de Juárez), Villa de las Flores (Coacalco), Jardines de Morelos and Santa Clara (Ecatepec), as well as the centers of Tianguistenco and Toluca.

It is noted that a large part of the victims are informal business traders that apparently they do not report the intimidation for fear of reprisals and that they are not registered with the SAT nor do they operate formally.

The number of investigation files for extortion went from 1,629 in 2018 to 3,302 in 2021.