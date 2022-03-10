Dwayne Johnson Responds To Alabama Police Officer Doppelganger ‘Looks Like’ Him

Dwayne Johnson has fired back after an image of his “wacky” lookalike went viral on social media.

Last week, an Alabama police officer drew widespread attention after people noticed that he looked “identical” to the star of Jungle Cruise.

Many people took to social media to comment on how “uncanny” the resemblance is between Johnson and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields.

In statements to AL.com Fields said he has been called “The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child.” The 37-year-old added: “I agree, they’re funny, it’s flattering. Could be worse people, I guess.”

Since then, Johnson has been alerted to his look-alike’s growing online presence and has agreed on their striking resemblance.

“Oh my…! Wow. The guy on the left is so much cooler,” Johnson wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of Fields on the left and himself on the right.

“Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we will drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your rock stories because I KNOW you have them. #ericfields.”

The actor launched Teremana, his own brand of tequila in 2019.

Fans commented on Johnson’s post in shock at the physical similarities between the two.

“Never seen a more identical celebrity doppelganger,” one user wrote. Another added: “Wait isn’t that just you?”

A third person wrote: “I can’t believe the photo on the left is actually NOT YOU!!!”