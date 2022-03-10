Dwayne Johnson Gives Hope for a Superman vs Black Adam Movie

The catchphrase Warner Bros used to introduce Black Adam in the DCEU”the hierarchy of power is about to change” is not to be taken lightly. In addition to serving to announce that they will continue with their plan to diversify into the heroes they present, it also opens up other possibilities, such as the arrival of rivals who will be equal to Superman, the greatest hero of DC Comics.

Dwayne Johnson is very aware of the scale of power of his character Black Adam and after the expectation caused by the first teaser of the antihero in the past DC FanDome 2021, He finished with a comment that anticipates a fight against Superman.

A film critic friend of Dwayne Johnson shared the Black Adam teaser and wrote “hey, the rock, It seems that only Superman could be able to stop Black Adam” opening the conversation for information about a movie that confronts them, to which the actor replied:

Thank you my friend. Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness is not kryptonite, but magic. Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. They both fly at the speed of light. They are both unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. And we know who he is.

While his comment is not a confirmation of a future movie, it does at least indicate that the film producer and actor already knows that a fight between Superman and Black Adam is plausible once the power of magic has been demonstrated. In addition, Warner Bros has previously toyed with the idea of ​​introducing Superman to the world of magic, as we saw in the post-credits scene of Shazam!.

About Shazam!it seems that the second step of Black Adam in the DCEU it is, at the very least, a direct encounter with Billy Batson. Could it be that a fight between the sorcerer and Superman will come for a third movie? What do you think?

