‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Has Unexpected Connections to the MCU

After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, many have their sights set on ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’. In it, Benedict Cumberbatch goes in search of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to try to deal with the consequences of the spell gone wrong in Tom Holland’s latest adventure. Rumors have not stopped circulating about this film about which characters will participate, from Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to a variant of Iron Man played by Tom Cruise.

As if the uncertainty were not little, during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek, reveals that the feature film holds several surprises that no one expected and that have a lot to do with the multiverse: “From Marvel Studios, we have the highly anticipated film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ opening in theaters May 6. With an extraordinary cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch, this film truly pushes the boundaries of storytelling and connect pieces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in unexpected ways. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Someone else?

And if that was not enough, many claim to hear Patrick Stewart’s characteristic voice in the advance, who played Charles Xavier in the ‘X-Men’ saga. This appearance would confirm the theory of the inclusion of the Illuminati, a kind of secret lodge made up of some of the most brilliant Marvel minds such as the character of Stewart, Mr. Fantastic, Tony Stark, Namor or Strange himself.

On the other hand, Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), and Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) have been confirmed as part of the cast.

next may 6 ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will hit theaters.