Disney revealed the first image of Tom Hanks in Pinocchio and it went viral

2022 will be, without a doubt, the year of tom hanks. After surprising everyone in the Elvis Presley movie trailer, in which he plays his manager, Colonel Tom Parker; now it went viral after the publication of the first images of the live-action of “Pinocchio”.

In the photographs you see the actor identical to the Geppetto from the animated version of Carlo Collodi’s classic that Disney premiered in 1940.

After the publication of the first official photographs, it is expected that the trailer for the long-awaited live-action will be presented soon directed by Robert Zemeckisthe director of stainless classics like “Back to the Future” and “Forrest Gump”.

Hanks is joined Joseph Gordon-Levitt What Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo As the Blue fairy, Keegan-Michael Key like honest John, Lorraine Braco as Sofia the seagull; and Luke Evans like the coachman The young man Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will be the one to give voice to Pinocchio.

Pinocchio is Disney’s second animated feature film. and tells the story of an old carpenter named Geppetto who carves a wooden puppet named Pinocchio. The puppet comes to life thanks to the Blue Fairy, who promises him that he can become a real boy if he proves to be “good, sincere and generous.” Pinocchio’s efforts to become a real boy involve encounters with a large number of characters who seek to chase him out of the way, but to avoid falling into temptation, he will be accompanied by Jiminy Cricket, his faithful adviser and great friend.

The live-action version of “Pinocchio” Coming this year directly to Disney Plus.

