Disney revealed the first image of Tom Hanks in Pinocchio and it went viral

2022 will be, without a doubt, the year of tom hanks. After surprising everyone in the Elvis Presley movie trailer, in which he plays his manager, Colonel Tom Parker; now it went viral after the publication of the first images of the live-action of “Pinocchio”.

In the photographs you see the actor identical to the Geppetto from the animated version of Carlo Collodi’s classic that Disney premiered in 1940.

