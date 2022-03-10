Delilah Hamlin Goes To Dinner With Jack Nicholson’s Son Ray

ads

Delilah Hamlin was seen dining with Ray Nicholson, son of legendary actor Jack Nicholson.

Hamlin, the 23-year-old daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, was spotted with Ray, 30, at a restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday night.

When they arrived, Amelia sat in the passenger seat of Ray’s car and seemed to be in “good spirits” hours later as they left the restaurant together, E! news reports.

The model’s night out comes two months after her split from “Love Island” star Eyal Booker, whom she dated for two years.

“It was important to her that 2022 could be a fresh start and right now she wants to be single and focus on her career,” a source shared with The Daily Mail about their breakup at the time.

The potential couple kept their distance from the photographers. RACK

“Last year, he experienced some tough times, but he has come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends and family, as well as looking to the future with positivity.”

In the time since the split, Hamlin has celebrated six months of sobriety after accidentally overdosing on a cocktail of pills he was prescribed.

The model with ex, Eyal Booker. David M. Benett/Getty Images

“I was not like a drug addict, but my body depended on it [Xanax] for the amount the doctor prescribed,” Hamlin shared during an emotional Instagram Live video.

“Thank you to all the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to all of you for your help and guidance!” Delilah’s mother, Lisa, wrote on Instagram at the time.

