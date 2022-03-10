DC changes the release date of all its movies; delays ‘The Flash’ and ‘Aquaman 2’

United States.- Warner Bros. has even more changes for the DC Extended Universe after the delay of Black Adam with Flash and Aquaman and the lost kingdom being rejected as well.

The Flash was originally released on November 4, 2022. It has now been pushed back to 2023 and will be released on June 23, 2023. Directed by Ezra Miller, the film will also feature Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck and Michael Keton. Barry Allen “pushes the limits of his superpowers in DC’s first standalone superhero film”.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from james wan has also been pushed back to 2023. Originally scheduled to release on December 16, 2022, it will now be released on March 17, 2023. The film stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren and Nicole Kidman.

When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis – and the world – from irreversible devastation.”

In less disappointing news, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has actually seen its date moved up from June 2, 2023 to December 16, 2022. The sequel stars Zachary Levi, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou and Ash Angel. It will continue “the story of the adolescent billy batson that, by reciting the magic word “Shazam!” transforms into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.”