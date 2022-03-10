Damon Albarn covered Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older”

Damon Albarn reverted to Billie Eilish on an EP recorded for Deezer. The versatile leader of Gorillaz and Blur also has, in parallel, his great solo career. In that plan was his participation in a session for the audiovisual cycle that the streaming platform has to invite artists and record his presentations.

Last November, somewhere in Paris, Damon Albarn was part of the filming that resulted in an EP specially published in the catalog of the French platform. In recent days, however, the British is publishing the videos of each of the songs, among which is “Getting Older”, one of the songs that Eilish included in Happier Than Ever.

Sitting at the foot of an upright piano, Albarn made a stripped and heartfelt version of the theme that opens Billie Eilish’s successful second album. The recording of the songs took place around the end of last year and this kind of nod or acknowledgment from Damon towards the music of the American singer-songwriter occurred even before the controversy over songwriting between him and Taylor Swift. , conflict in which Billie Eilish was, rebound, located between the two. “When I sing, I have to close my eyes and focus there. I guess I’m very traditional in that sense. An interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish, and her brother. I find that more attractive than Taylor Swift. She is darker, infinitely less optimistic. Much more minority and rare. I think it’s exceptional,” he told the Los Angeles Times in January.

In this way, the darkness that Damon Albarn mentions in Billie Eilish’s music is enhanced by the interpretation of his own version of “Getting Older”, a song that in itself carries an emotional and nostalgic weight. “I’m getting old / I’ve got more on my shoulders / But I’m getting better at admitting when I’m wrong”, sings Albarn and making Eilish’s words her own. However, the dark density and tension of the song and the way Albarn translates it just on the piano goes further: “To anyone who asks / I promise I’ll be okay / I had a trauma, I did things I didn’t want to / I was too scared to say it / but now, I think it’s time”.