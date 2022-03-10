Cruz Azul vs Montreal LIVE Concacaf Champions League

The Blue Cross receive this Wednesday at Montreal Impact of the MLS, with the goal of taking advantage in their stadium, the Azteca, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League.



After losing 1-3 against Puebla last Saturday in this same house, the Blues came to three consecutive losses in the Azteca and they need to change the trend against a rival who arrives motivated after eliminating the

Santos Laguna

.

The Machine of the Peruvian trainer Juan Reynoso appears in the fifth place in the Clausura with the fourth deadliest offense and the eleventh defense; the team has had ups and downs in its recent commitments, something that Reynoso will have to solve.

Cruz Azul, one of the most winners of the Concachampions

With six titles in eight finals, Cruz Azul is the second winningest team in Concacafwhose league has been won 37 times by Mexico, followed by Costa Rica, with six titles, El Salvador with three, and Suriname, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras, the United States and Haiti, with two each.

Montreal reached the 2015 final, which lost with America and after his good start in the tournament, he aspires to the championship.

The Canadians, who lost their first two games of the MLS season, will try to come up with a defensive scheme to avoid as much damage as possible and try to get to the second leg in good condition, the next March 16 at the Montreal Olympic Stadium.

While Cruz Azul will go out offensive, with the Mexican Santiago Giménez and the Ecuadorian Bryan Angulo As the main figures of the attack, the Canadians will consider themselves well served with a tie, although they will be attentive to possible facilities for the rival defense to do damage with the Honduran Romell Quioto and the American Djordje Mihailovic.

The winner will face in the semifinals the best among the MLS New England Revolution and the UNAM Cougars.