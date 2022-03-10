Cruz Azul defeated CF Montréal in the first leg of the Quarterfinals

Blue Cross stood up for Mexico by becoming the sole representative of the MX League in achieving a positive result in the startup of the Quarter finalsafter narrowly surpassing the Montreal FC of the mls.

Machine was in need of a win to shake off the losing streak in Clausura 2022 and took advantage of the footballing differences to get ahead in the tie that will have to define next Wednesday in Canada

After a clear dominance in the first quarter of an hour, Uriel Antuna He infiltrated the area with speed and with a controlled ball from the right sector, to later shoot the visiting goalkeeper with a right cross in the 19th minute.

Blue Cross He was close to widening his advantage, but they were not forceful and went into the break with the minimum.

After extra time, the team John Reynoso was widely dominating the ball and with an insistent pressure on the exit of Montreal generated arrivals of danger one after another, however, the aim has not been fine for several games and the scoreboard did not move.

The sky-blue helmsman shook the bench in search of an element that came out of the script to increase the advantage on the scoreboard, but regardless of the defensive qualities of the rival team, the cement workers were unable to settle the series.

Even though Machine was vastly superior to the whole of the mlsthe outlook for the second leg looks complicated, because with just one goal ahead and climatic factors in favor of the Canadian squad, Blue Cross You will have to play a game that borders on perfection to be in semifinals.

